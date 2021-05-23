Covid-19: Abu Dhabi updates green list of destinations

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its list of green list countries. Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the green list will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries from where passengers are arriving from, rather than citizenship.

The updated green list as of May 23 is as follows:

> Australia

> Azerbaijan

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Cuba

> Germany

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Israel

> Japan

> Kyrgyzstan

> Mauritius

> Moldova

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Portugal

> Russia

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore

> South Korea

> Spain

> Switzerland

> Taiwan (ROC)

> Tajikistan

> United Kingdom

> United States of America

> Uzbekistan

More information on the green list can be found on www.visitabudhabi.com.

