Covid-19: Abu Dhabi temple provides 2,000 oxygen cylinders to India

The humanitarian efforts started in the last week of April.

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple has sent a large consignment of Covid-19 relief supplies to India, it was announced on Saturday.

During a webinar on leadership hosted by BAPS Hindu Mandir, a temple representative said that till date the temple offered 132 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen, 2,000 oxygen cylinders and 1,000 oxygen concentrators to serve 235 medical facilities across India.

The humanitarian efforts started in the last week of April. The medical supplies are in line with the efforts taken by the UAE’s first traditional Hindu temple in creating an end-to-end supply of oxygen concentrators, cylinders, tanks and other medical equipment to help India deal with this unprecedented situation.

BAPS volunteers in the UAE and India have been ensuring the supply chain is being scaled up on a weekly basis.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is also running relief camps in India with free food, blankets and medical supplies.

On Saturday, India reported 120,529 new Covid-19 cases and 3,380 deaths. The overall tally stands at 28.69 million cases and 344,082 deaths.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com