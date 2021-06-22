Covid-19: Abu Dhabi starts offering vaccines to tourists

Holders of expired residency or entry visas are also eligible for free vaccinations, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on June 11.

Visit visa holders and tourists landing in Abu Dhabi from abroad can now take the free Covid-19 vaccine, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the visit visas must be issued by Abu Dhabi and not any other emirate.

"Yes, holders of valid visit visas and tourists can take vaccines in Abu Dhabi. They can book through the SEHA application," said a call centre executive with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Asked about how a visit visa holder or tourist can register on the app, the executive said: "You can put your Unified Number – the UID number on the visa – to register on the app. They can find it in their passports."

Asked if visit visa holders and tourists can opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer, the executive said: “Yes, they can take either of the two vaccines in Abu Dhabi.”

Individuals also need to have a local phone number to register on the app. Visit visa holders and tourists can book appointments by calling 800 50.

Lena, a tourist, who landed in Abu Dhabi from Canada, has already taken the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I took my first dose of Pfizer vaccine in Toronto. I think on May 22. Then I flew down to Abu Dhabi. And I took my second dose here in Abu Dhabi on June 17. I went to a Seha centre. My passport was stamped. I needed to carry proof of having taken my first dose in Toronto. It was done so that I was given the same dose of the vaccine type. I have got my vaccine card that shows I have both the doses of my Pfizer vaccine. I am staying until the first week of July and now hope to enjoy my stay here.”

On June 11, the local authorities had announced that people living in Abu Dhabi on expired residency or entry visas, including expired visit visas, can also take the vaccine jabs for free.

The UAE’s national vaccination campaign has reached more than 87 per cent of the total eligible population. The Ministry of Health and Prevention has administered more than 14.5 million doses of the vaccine.