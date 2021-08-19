Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi residents express happiness at completion of sterilisation drive

The restrictions were in place between midnight and 5am.


Residents are happy with the completion of the month-long sterilisation programme, which had restricted their movements at night.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Thursday that the National Sterilisation Programme in Abu Dhabi has ended.

“It’s good to hear that the sterilisation programme has achieved its objective of controlling the spread of the virus. We’re so grateful for the relentless efforts by the authorities to keep the Capital safe,” said Mohammed Khalid, an Emirati, who lives at Mushrif in Abu Dhabi.

Waheed Hassan, a restaurant worker, said he would get back his normal shift following the completion of the sterilisation drive.

“We’re closing at 9pm because of the campaign. Now, we'll go back to our usual closure time of 1am. I’ll also be back to the night shift instead of the current afternoon duty timing,” said Hassan, who is from Morocco.

Jimmy Okadu, a Nigerian salon worker, echoed Hassan.

“We, too, had to reduce our work timing by three hours. We’re closing at 10pm instead of the usual 1am. It’s good for our business, as we could get many customers between 10pm and 1am,” Okadu said.

The restrictions, including suspension of the movement of vehicular traffic, were in place between midnight and 5am.

The UAE has been reporting a much lesser number of daily new Covid-19 infections since July.

On Thursday, 1,077 new Covid-19 cases were reported, which were the lowest since July 19, when the new rules were implemented in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) had reported 1,508 new Covid-19 cases on July 19.

The committee thanked the residents for their cooperation and advised them to continue to adhere to Covid-19-related safety measures.

