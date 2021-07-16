Covid-19: Abu Dhabi reduces capacity cap for restaurants, cafes and parks
The new norms will be implemented from Monday onwards.
Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have introduced new capacity caps for restaurants, coffee shops and public transport as a strategy to combat the next stage of the Covid pandemic.
In a series of tweets on Thursday night, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that from Monday restaurants, cafes, public beaches and parks can have a maximum of 50 per cent capacity. In February, the occupancy limit was set at 60 per cent.
Covid-19: New entry rules, updated capacity, movement restrictions in Abu Dhabi
The other restriction will be implemented in public transport buses with capacity reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent. Already, alternate seating arrangement is followed in buses with a fine of Dh3,000 for sitting on such marked seats.
Also, a maximum of 3 passengers will be allowed in a five-passenger taxi and 4 passengers in a seven-passenger taxi. Earlier, taxis were operating at 45 per cent capacity.
#AbuDhabi issues new #Covid19 safety rules.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) July 16, 2021
Applicable from Monday, July 19, the new rules will help prevent the spread of #Covid19variants and ensure continuous testing. pic.twitter.com/EgX4qJUCyg
However, the caps for shopping malls (40 per cent), cinemas (30 per cent), and private beaches, swimming pools and gyms (50 per cent) remain similar to the previously issued order.
The new norms will be implemented from Monday as the six-day public holiday to mark Eid Al Adha starts.
Additionally, the national sterilisation programme will be launched, and residents have been urged to stay home from midnight till 5 am. However, people can go out by getting a movement permit from Abu Dhabi Police.
Also, new restrictions will be in place at the border with entry allowed only to those within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result and 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI one. They must also take another PCR test on days four and eight after entry.
The Committee noted that such measures were taken to tackle the next stage of the pandemic, ensure continuous testing and to protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Earlier this week, the local authorities said that community members must follow all precautionary measures as there has been a significant rise in new infections and deaths after the last three public holidays.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,530 Covid cases, 1,487 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 288,895 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi reduces capacity cap for restaurants,...
The new norms will be implemented from Monday onwards. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines detects first local...
11 out 16 Delta variant cases locally acquired, the health ministry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Canada may allow fully vaccinated...
Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: UAE set for blockbuster India-...
The men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted by the BCCI in UAE and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi reduces capacity cap for restaurants,...
The new norms will be implemented from Monday onwards. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,530 Covid cases, 1,487 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 288,895 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid weekend: Stay safe on the roads
Experts have urged residents to be cautious and maintain proper... READ MORE
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
15 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE stays on UK’s red list