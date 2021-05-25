Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi government eases restrictions on workplace attendance

Ashwani Kumar
Reuters

It was in February that a reduction in attendance to 30 per cent employees was announced, as part of the precautionary measures.


Government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi can have up to 60 per cent attendance at the workplace from Sunday, May 30, the local authorities have announced.

However, on Tuesday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved increasing workplace attendance to 60 per cent for all employees and outsourced workers in government entities and companies effective from Sunday.

The committee also approved the continuation of remote working for employees aged 60 and above and employees with chronic diseases and weak immunity.

Remote working also applies to employees of determination, pregnant and nursing employees and one of the parents of a child studying remotely grades 10 and below, until the end of the current school term.

Unvaccinated employees must test weekly, while those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days ago must test monthly, to be eligible to enter the workplace. However, those vaccinated who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Al Hosn app are exempt from these tests.

Individuals must all bear the costs of the compulsory periodic PCR testing for all employees to enter the workplace. However, those with vaccination exemption certificates are exempted from bearing the cost.

Ashwani Kumar

