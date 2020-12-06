Covid-19: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply runs out in Pakistan hospital
The patients died on Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the hospital with medical oxygen to refill tanks with failed to arrive on time.
Seven patients being treated for the coronavirus died after one of the largest hospitals in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar ran out of oxygen supplies, officials said Sunday.
Farhad Khan, a spokesman at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said the patients died Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the hospital with medical oxygen to refill tanks with failed to arrive in time. The hospital, which is the second largest in the northwestern city of Peshawar, receives its oxygen cylinders from a vendor in Rawalpindi, a city about 190 kilometers (118 miles) away, Khan said.
Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saim Jhagra tweeted about the incident, saying the hospital's board of governors has been ordered to complete an investigation into the incident and take action within 48 hours against those responsible. He promised that "all facts of the case will be made public."
Pakistan, a country of around 220 million people, has recorded 58 Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 8,361. The number of total confirmed cases in Pakistan stands at nearly 416,500.
That number, like other places around the world, is likely somewhat higher due to limited testing. Pakistan has tested around 5.8 million people for the virus, or about 2.6% of the population.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 7 coronavirus patients die after oxygen ...
The patients died on Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccination drive lacks uniformity
As 2020 draws to a close, mass vaccinations against the contagion in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE businesses see a healthy recovery...
The way the UAE has handled the Covid-19 crisis has proven to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travelling amid Covid-19: UAE travel agents...
People shy away from selecting certain countries as they are... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews