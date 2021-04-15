- EVENTS
Covid-19: 200,000 fresh cases reported in India
Second-highest number of Covid cases registered in day.
The Covid-19 situation has worsened in India, which reported nearly 200,000 fresh cases, taking the total to almost 14 million. It also recorded 1,027 deaths, the highest in a single day in the last six months, by Wednesday night. The highest was 1,033 on October 18. Total deaths now add up to over 173,000.
This is the second-highest number of Covid cases registered in one day anywhere in the world. Earlier on January 8, the US had seen more than 300,000 cases registered.
India ranks fourth in terms of Covid deaths after the US (563,873), Brazil (358,425) and Mexico (210,294).
The past few days have seen a massive surge in Covid cases, nearly doubling from 100,000 new cases recorded just 10 days ago to almost 200,000 by Wednesday night.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, reported 60,000 infections, accounting for about a third of new cases, on April 14. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh (about 20,500) and Delhi (over 17,000). Maharashtra also reported 278 deaths on April 14. Delhi reported 104 new deaths and Gujarat saw 73 deaths.
But the situation is worsening in Delhi, which has been recording more than 10,000 cases daily this week. On Wednesday, it reported 17,000 fresh cases, a record high. The national capital also reported 104 deaths on Wednesday, the highest since November 20.
Most hospitals are full and 85 per cent of ICU beds with ventilators and 88 per cent without ventilators were occupied by Wednesday night. The Delhi government has begun converting schools, sports complexes and banquet halls to temporary hospitals to provide nearly 900 additional beds to meet the massive upsurge in Covid cases.
Other states that continue to report a surge in Covid cases include Kerala (8,778 new cases, 22 deaths), Karnataka (11,265 and 38), Tamil Nadu (7,819 and 25) and Andhra Pradesh (4,157 and 18).
