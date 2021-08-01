Covid-19: 18 new Olympics-related cases reported, total reaches 259
Fresh infections at the Tokyo Games include one athlete
Tokyo Olympics organisers on Sunday reported 18 new Games-related Covid-19 cases including one athlete, bringing the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 259.
Japan said on Friday it will expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as Covid-19 cases spike in the capital and around the country, overshadowing the Summer Games.
Tokyo, already under its fourth state of emergency since the pandemic began, announced a record 3,865 new cases on Thursday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the virus is spreading at an unprecedented speed largely because of Delta variant, adding he is worried the country's hospital beds could become stretched.
"With a heavy heart, I want to ask everyone: until we see the impact of more vaccinations, I want you all to stay vigilant and implement infection prevention measures to the full," he said, calling on people to watch the Olympics on TV at home.
