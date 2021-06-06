Covid-19: 130 arrested for violating quarantine rules in Saudi Arabia

Filed on June 6, 2021 | Last updated on June 6, 2021 at 10.44 am

Those arrested face fines, up to two years in prison or both.

130 people have been arrested in Saudi Arabia for flouting Covid quarantine rules.

According to Arab News, those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution and could face a fine of up to 200,000 riyals (Dh195k) and up to two years in prison. These penalties are doubled for those who flout the rules a second time.

Additionally, non-Saudis who commit these violations will also face deportation and a permanent ban from entry into the Kingdom.

The number of people arrested was reported by each region’s police media spokesman. In Madinah, Lt. Col. Hussein Al-Qahtani said that 53 people were arrested for violating quarantine instructions while infected with the virus. In Jazan, Maj. Nayef Al-Hakami reported that 54 people were arrested.

In the Northern Borders, Col. Mutaib Al-Khamis said that police had arrested five people, while in Tabuk, Col. Khalid Al-Ghabban said that 18 people had been arrested.

Saudi Arabia currently has a 96.2 per cent Covid recovery rate.