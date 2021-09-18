Covid: 10 policemen injured in clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Australia
Protesters in Melbourne were throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at police
Ten police officers were injured during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, local media reported.
Police arrested 235 people during the protests that turned violent, according to the 9 News website.
Protesters were reportedly throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at the police which retaliated by deploying pepper spray. Protesters could be heard chanting “no more lockdown” and calling for the resignation of Dan Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria.
On Wednesday, Andrews announced minor eases in the state’s lockdown restrictions to start on Friday as the vaccine milestone of 70 per cent was reached. Under new rules, social interaction outdoors became a valid reason to leave home; vaccinated people were offered more options for social gatherings; and a travel distance was increased. At the same time, construction workers will need to show proof of vaccination to their employers.
Protests were also held in Sydney, where 20 people were arrested, as well as near Brisbane and Adelaide.
