Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: 10 policemen injured in clashes with anti-lockdown protesters in Australia

ANI/Melbourne
Filed on September 18, 2021
A protester confronts police during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

Protesters in Melbourne were throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at police

Ten police officers were injured during anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, local media reported.

Police arrested 235 people during the protests that turned violent, according to the 9 News website.

Protesters were reportedly throwing what could be smoke bombs and flares at the police which retaliated by deploying pepper spray. Protesters could be heard chanting “no more lockdown” and calling for the resignation of Dan Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria.

On Wednesday, Andrews announced minor eases in the state’s lockdown restrictions to start on Friday as the vaccine milestone of 70 per cent was reached. Under new rules, social interaction outdoors became a valid reason to leave home; vaccinated people were offered more options for social gatherings; and a travel distance was increased. At the same time, construction workers will need to show proof of vaccination to their employers.

Protests were also held in Sydney, where 20 people were arrested, as well as near Brisbane and Adelaide.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210917&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919199&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 