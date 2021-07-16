Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Couple mark Eiffel Tower re-opening with marriage proposal

Reuters/Paris
Filed on July 16, 2021

(Reuters file)

Gopel and Panke were among the first visitors when it opened again today after more than 8 months.


Eric Gopel made the most of the Eiffel Tower re-opening on Friday after months of Covid-19 lockdown by proposing to his girlfriend on the top deck.

With a panoramic view of Paris as the backdrop, Gopel, a 29-year-old from Germany, got down on one knee and placed a ring on the finger of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Katja Panke.

She accepted his proposal. "I'm happy," she told Reuters through tears of joy.

Gopel and Panke were among the first visitors to the Eiffel Tower when it opened again on Friday after having been closed for more than 8 months, its longest period out of action since World War Two.

Gopel said his girlfriend had always wanted to visit Paris because it was so beautiful. "Now it's more special," he said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210610&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619915&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 