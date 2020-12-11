Coronavirus: UAE sends seventh Covid-19 medical aid flight to Sudan
The UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 1,661 tonnes of aid to 120 countries in need.
The UAE has sent an aid plane containing 14 tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Sudan.
The aid will assist approximately 14,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the coronavirus.
Hamad Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said: "The brotherly Republic of Sudan was one of the first countries to receive UAE aid as part of its efforts to combat Covid-19. The first shipment of medical aid was sent last April and was followed by numerous other shipments over the past nine months comprising a total of 230 tonnes, with 130 of those tonnes provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development."
"Continuing to operate the UAE’s air bridge to Sudan affirms the strong and distinguished relations between both countries and the UAE’s keenness to support the health sector in Sudan and strengthen the government’s work by providing direct support to medical workers, including doctors and nurses, and offering equipment to combat the pandemic," he added.
To date, the UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 1,661 tonnes of aid to 120 countries in need, supporting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: What you need to know...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US readies coronavirus vaccine rollout with...
The US is on the cusp of approving emergency use of the Pfizer-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Experts identify five genes...
The findings should help scientists speed up the search for potential ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
AstraZeneca to test combining Covid vaccine with...
Mixing two similar vaccines could lead to a better immune response in ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews