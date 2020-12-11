Coronavirus: UAE sends seventh Covid-19 medical aid flight to Sudan

The UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 1,661 tonnes of aid to 120 countries in need.

The UAE has sent an aid plane containing 14 tonnes of medical supplies and testing kits to Sudan.

The aid will assist approximately 14,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the coronavirus.

Hamad Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said: "The brotherly Republic of Sudan was one of the first countries to receive UAE aid as part of its efforts to combat Covid-19. The first shipment of medical aid was sent last April and was followed by numerous other shipments over the past nine months comprising a total of 230 tonnes, with 130 of those tonnes provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development."

"Continuing to operate the UAE’s air bridge to Sudan affirms the strong and distinguished relations between both countries and the UAE’s keenness to support the health sector in Sudan and strengthen the government’s work by providing direct support to medical workers, including doctors and nurses, and offering equipment to combat the pandemic," he added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by providing over 1,661 tonnes of aid to 120 countries in need, supporting more than 1.6 million medical professionals in the process.