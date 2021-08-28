Coronavirus: UAE reports 998 Covid-19 cases, 1,559 recoveries, 1 death
More than 73.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 998 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,559 recoveries and 1 death.
Passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai to China or Hong Kong will be required to take a rapid Covid-19 PCR test before their flight, Dubai-based Emirates airline said.
"All passengers travelling to Dubai from Pakistan, and all passengers transferring through Dubai from Pakistan to China or Hong Kong are required to take a Covid-19 Rapid PCR test at the departure airport before their scheduled flight. The rapid PCR test can be conducted within 6 hours of departure," the airline said on its website.
This new rule has come into effect from August 27, 2021, the airline said on its website.
Managing a team and keeping the morale high at all times is tough, but doing so during an unprecedented pandemic requires true guts and leadership. And Seha’s Haifa Salem Al Nahdi has managed to do it all even during the darkest days — with a smile!
During the Covid peak, the chief medical officer at Al Dhafra Region, Seha (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company), was an incident commander of two hospitals and managed attending to 7,000 Covid patients with her team. The mortality rate at her facilities was less than 1 per cent. Al Nahdi managed teams at both Al Rahba and Al Mafraq hospitals, overseeing more than 500 beds of acute and ICU cases and more than 300 employees. Her faith in leadership, commitment to serve her people and community, and belief in herself is what kept her going and empowered her to take the right decisions.
