Coronavirus: UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, 4 deaths
Over 73.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 994 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,570 recoveries and 4 deaths.
COVID19 #UAE Stats | August 27, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 27, 2021
- New cases: 994
- New recoveries: 1,570
- New deaths: 4
- Active cases: 13,372 pic.twitter.com/ihLk3sLjZH
ALSO READ:
>> Red, orange, green: Three colours to rate UAE schools' Covid-19 safety standards
>> Covid-19: Bahrain updates entry rules for travellers
Unvaccinated students in the age group of 12-18 years must get a negative RT-PCR test result every week to attend in-person classes, UAE authorities have said.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) released a protocol for in-person learning in UAE schools and colleges on Thursday, specifying the conditions to be met by students, parents and staff at educational institutions.
Meanwhile, in-person learning at universities, colleges and higher education institutes will be limited to Covid-vaccinated students in the UAE. The country's green pass protocol on the Alhosn app will be used to facilitate their entry, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.
In travel updates, passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai will have to take a rapid PCR test before departure, it was announced on Wednesday. This new rule will come into effect from August 27, 2021, Emirates airline said on its website.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, ...
Over 73.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India adds 44,658 new cases
Death toll climbs to 436,861 with 496 fresh fatalities READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US hits 8-month high of over 100,00...
Highly contagious Delta variant spurs resurgence READ MORE
-
Education
UAE makes Covid test result mandatory for in-...
NCEMA announces protocols for in-person education at UAE institutions READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, ...
Over 73.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Start-up of Unit 2 of Barakah Plant completed
The milestone highlights efforts to decarbonize the country's energy... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed rewards 4 heroes from...
The group were hailed as "unsung heroes" by the ruler READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai to smash stereotypes of Arab women
UAE will host the first world fair to be held in the Arab world READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school