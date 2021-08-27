Coronavirus: UAE reports 994 Covid-19 cases, 1,570 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 73.1 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 994 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,570 recoveries and 4 deaths.

- New cases: 994

- New recoveries: 1,570

- New deaths: 4

Unvaccinated students in the age group of 12-18 years must get a negative RT-PCR test result every week to attend in-person classes, UAE authorities have said.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) released a protocol for in-person learning in UAE schools and colleges on Thursday, specifying the conditions to be met by students, parents and staff at educational institutions.

Meanwhile, in-person learning at universities, colleges and higher education institutes will be limited to Covid-vaccinated students in the UAE. The country's green pass protocol on the Alhosn app will be used to facilitate their entry, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Thursday.

In travel updates, passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai will have to take a rapid PCR test before departure, it was announced on Wednesday. This new rule will come into effect from August 27, 2021, Emirates airline said on its website.