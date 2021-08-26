Coronavirus: UAE reports 991 Covid-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths
Country conducts over 72.8 million PCR tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 991 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,576 recoveries and 3 deaths.
Passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai will have to take a rapid PCR test before departure, it was announced on Wednesday. This new rule will come into effect from August 27, 2021, Emirates airline said on its website.
Meanwhile, a pan-UAE education protocol announced recently mandates routine PCR testing for Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated students. However, according to the document released by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the protocols could be changed by the education regulators in each emirate.
This means that each emirate can have its own Covid safety rules. The Covid testing and vaccination requirements for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for instance, are different.
However, less than a week before the new academic term begins, AMLED School Dubai suddenly shut down on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of students and its entire staff in the lurch. The CBSE-affiliated school cited ‘financial distress due to Covid-19’ as the reason for the decision.
