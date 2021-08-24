Coronavirus: UAE reports 990 Covid-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 325,118 additional tests

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 990 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,675 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 24 are 711,428 while total recoveries stand at 694,260. The death toll now stands at 2,026.

The expired residency visas of some expatriates stranded abroad will be extended, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai has confirmed.

Expats who meet certain conditions will have their visas extended till November 9.

UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State, support staff at national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.

The airline did not cite a reason for the suspension of the facility, adding that more details would be updated on its website.

Meanwhile, school principals have welcomed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) decision to increase school bus capacity to 100 per cent as part of its back-to-school protocols.

All bus passengers, with the exception of children younger than six, must wear masks.