Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: UAE reports 990 Covid-19 cases, 1,675 recoveries, 2 deaths

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 24, 2021

The new cases were detected through 325,118 additional tests


The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 990 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,675 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 325,118 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on August 24 are 711,428 while total recoveries stand at 694,260. The death toll now stands at 2,026.

The expired residency visas of some expatriates stranded abroad will be extended, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai has confirmed.

Expats who meet certain conditions will have their visas extended till November 9.

UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State, support staff at national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.

The airline did not cite a reason for the suspension of the facility, adding that more details would be updated on its website.

Meanwhile, school principals have welcomed the Knowledge and Human Development Authority's (KHDA) decision to increase school bus capacity to 100 per cent as part of its back-to-school protocols.

All bus passengers, with the exception of children younger than six, must wear masks.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/new-covid-variant-saudi-arabia-ends-entry-ban-to-reopen-borders-today-with-some-virus-restrictions macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 