Coronavirus: UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, 1 death

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 4, 2021

The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far.


The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 984 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,475 recoveries and 1 death.

From Sunday, September 5, travellers won’t need to quarantine on arrival in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or if they are travelling from a 'Green List' country.

According to Etihad, to be considered fully vaccinated, passengers must have received two doses of the same vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

Meanwhile, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Friday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 19.

Flights from the African country - among 6 countries - have been affected due to unavailability of rapid PCR test facilities at airports.

On the international front, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travellers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.




