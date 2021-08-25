Coronavirus: UAE reports 983 Covid-19 cases, 1,583 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE has among the highest Covid testing rates in the world.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 983 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,583 recoveries and 2 deaths.

A pan-UAE education protocol announced recently mandates routine PCR testing for Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated students. However, according to the document released by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the protocols could be changed by the education regulators in each Emirate.

This means that each emirate can have its own Covid safety rules. The Covid testing and vaccination requirements for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, for instance, are different.

Meanwhile, the UAE has among the highest Covid testing rates in the world. Countries around the globe could not implement mass testing because of the increased burden on their health systems caused by the pandemic.

However, the UAE gave residents access to high quality and affordable health services and tests. And this has helped contain the virus and reduce the death toll, a new study has found.

The UAE authorities have been conducting over 300,000 Covid tests daily over the past few days. Overall, the country has conducted over 72 million Covid tests till date.