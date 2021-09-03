Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 978 Covid-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 1 death

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 3, 2021

The UAE has conducted over 75 million Covid-19 tests so far.


The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 978 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,504 recoveries and 1 death.

The UAE on Thursday, September 2, reported zero deaths from Covid-19 complications after nearly 10 months. This makes it the first day in 2021 that the country has seen no Covid-related deaths in 24 hours. The last time the country saw zero deaths from the coronavirus was on November 14, 2020.

At 0.2 per cent, the UAE has among the lowest death rates from the virus. It is significantly lesser than the global average of just over 2 per cent. The promising news comes as daily Covid-19 cases decline steadily as vaccination rates go up.

Meanwhile, Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Friday announced the extension of suspension of Nigeria flights until September 19.

Flights from the African country - among 6 countries - have been affected due to unavailability of rapid PCR test facilities at airports.




