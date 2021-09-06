Coronavirus: UAE reports 977 Covid-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 977 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,314 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on September 6 are 724,240 while total recoveries stand at 713,835. The death toll now stands at 2,048.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Residents relieved as Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine for vaccinated travellers
>> Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid
Dubai-based carrier Emirates has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from five countries due to the lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at their airports.
However, all residents from these countries — namely, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia — are allowed to travel to Dubai if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi on Monday issued an updated ‘Green List’ for travel to the capital.
The new list will be effective starting September 6 (12:01am UAE time).
Starting today, September 6, the Philippine government will ease the current restrictions for passengers flying into the country from the UAE.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque noted that restrictions would also be eased for travellers flying in from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
The news comes as a major relief for several Filipino expats in the UAE who haven't been able to see their families for over a year now due to the pandemic.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 977 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand lifts restrictions, says...
The current outbreak is responsible for 821 of the country's 3,400... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'
Travellers from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel to allow tour groups soon
Tourism ministry says it will begin allowing organised tour groups... READ MORE
-
Transport
Radars on school buses to catch...
Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE visa reforms: Up to 180-day grace period...
The measure aims to enhance the competitiveness of the labour market, ... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Eligibility for Golden Visa to be expanded
Golden Visas enable expats to live, work and study in the UAE without ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 attractions: Reverse waterfall, garden...
The Water Feature will have an orchestral score from composer of the... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced