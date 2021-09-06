Coronavirus: UAE reports 977 Covid-19 cases, 1,314 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 977 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,314 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 285,614 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 6 are 724,240 while total recoveries stand at 713,835. The death toll now stands at 2,048.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Residents relieved as Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine for vaccinated travellers

>> Study suggests Delta does not cause more severe childhood Covid

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from five countries due to the lack of rapid PCR testing facilities at their airports.

However, all residents from these countries — namely, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia — are allowed to travel to Dubai if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi on Monday issued an updated ‘Green List’ for travel to the capital.

The new list will be effective starting September 6 (12:01am UAE time).

Starting today, September 6, the Philippine government will ease the current restrictions for passengers flying into the country from the UAE.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque noted that restrictions would also be eased for travellers flying in from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The news comes as a major relief for several Filipino expats in the UAE who haven't been able to see their families for over a year now due to the pandemic.