Coronavirus: UAE reports 975 Covid-19 cases, 1,511 recoveries, no deaths

The UAE has conducted over 75 million tests so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 975 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,511 recoveries and no deaths.

COVID19 #UAE Stats | September 2, 2021



- New cases: 975

- New recoveries: 1,511

- New deaths: 0

- Active cases: 10,132 pic.twitter.com/ZWi2aPoXXP — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 2, 2021

New variants

The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as 'Mu', which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said Tuesday in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.

Dubai offers third Pfizer booster shots

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to certain residents with compromised immune systems, it was announced on Wednesday.

Patients, however, should be assessed by their doctors before taking the third dose. If a third dose must be administered, their physicians will book the appointment for them in the same hospital.

Residents whose visas are issued in Dubai but have received treatment for their conditions outside the city will have to obtain an attested medical report approved by their physician in order to receive the third dose.

Covid in kids

As many as 1 in 7 children may have symptoms linked to the coronavirus months after testing positive for Covid-19, the authors of an English study on long Covid in adolescents said on Wednesday.

Children rarely become severely ill with Covid-19 but they can suffer lingering symptoms, and the study is one of the largest of its kind on how common so-called long Covid is in the age group.