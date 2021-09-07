Coronavirus: UAE reports 952 Covid-19 cases, 1,269 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 76.8 million Covid PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 952 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,269 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 314,683 additional tests.

More than 76.8 million Covid PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 7 are 725,192 while total recoveries stand at 715,104. The death toll now stands at 2,050.

UAE passengers travelling from Indonesia will not require pre-entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), according to a fresh travel update on Dubai carrier Emirates' website.

Indonesia was among 11 countries from where UAE residents needed to apply for a GDRFA or ICA approval before flying into Dubai. However, the country's name has now been removed from the list.

Nurseries in Sharjah will have three days to address Covid violations flagged by inspection teams in the emirate.

Those that fail to rectify the situation in that time frame will be referred to the board of the council for action.

This came as authorities at the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) laid out a framework by which violations at nurseries in the emirate would be monitored.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Monday suspended its decision requiring patients and visitors aged 16 and above to provide a green status on the AlHosn app in order to access its healthcare facilities.

“The decision pertaining to AlHosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review. Therefore, the current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice,” Seha said in a public notice issued on Monday.