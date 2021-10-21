Coronavirus: UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 140 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 90.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 94 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 140 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The Government of India has reviewed the existing guidelines for international arrivals as the global trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with increasing vaccination coverage across the globe.
As per a new order issued on Thursday, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel, upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report (conducted not more than 72 hrs prior to departure), and submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report. Passengers will be liable for criminal prosecution if reports are found otherwise.
Meanwhile, The UAE has revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday.
During the weekly Covid-19 briefing, Dr Taher Al Amiri, spokesperson of NCEMA, said that capacity at such events should be capped at 80 per cent, provided that the total attendance does not exceed 60 people. This is in addition to a maximum of 10 people to provide hospitality services during the events.
