Coronavirus: UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 279,134 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 88 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 135 recoveries and two deaths.
The new cases were detected through 279,134 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on October 22 are 739,106 while total recoveries stand at 733,008. The death toll now stands at 2,128.
With more than half the world still not vaccinated, the Covid-19 virus will likely keep finding people to infect and replicating inside them for several months or years to come. And each time a virus makes a copy of itself, a small mutation could occur. Those changes could help the virus survive, becoming new variants.
But that doesn’t mean the virus will keep evolving in the same way since it emerged in late 2019. When a virus infects a new species, it needs to adapt to the new host to spread more widely, says Andrew Read, a virus expert at Pennsylvania State University.
Meanwhile, Brazil is seeking the UAE’s collaboration in its projects to produce vaccines for the existing and future pandemics and other tropical diseases, a senior Brazilian official told Emirates News Agency (WAM).
"We are going to test the first Brazilian vaccine [against Covid-19] this month that can be [useful] for even future pandemics," said Marco Pontes, Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 279,134 additional tests.
UAE reports 88 Covid-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 279,134 additional tests.
