Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119 recoveries, 1 death
Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 84 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 119 recoveries and 1 death.
Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced on Saturday that the season’s final race would see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit.
“A selection of precautionary measures will remain in place, including temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing, while there will be a first aid and Covid-19 testing point on site, including a dedicated quarantine room for suspected cases,” organisers said.
Meanwhile, the "delta plus" variant, a relative of the delta variant, was identified by British scientists last month.
It has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.
Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY.4.2. — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, UK officials said this variant makes up 6 per cent of all analyzed Covid-19 cases in the country and is "on an increasing trajectory."
