Coronavirus: UAE reports 84 Covid-19 cases, 119 recoveries, 1 death

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 23, 2021

Over 90.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 84 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 119 recoveries and 1 death.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Kuwait lifts all restrictions for the vaccinated

>> Covid-19: Vietnam to open resort island to vaccinated foreign tourists

Organisers of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 announced on Saturday that the season’s final race would see a return to full capacity at Yas Marina Circuit.

“A selection of precautionary measures will remain in place, including temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing, while there will be a first aid and Covid-19 testing point on site, including a dedicated quarantine room for suspected cases,” organisers said.

Meanwhile, the "delta plus" variant, a relative of the delta variant, was identified by British scientists last month.

It has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.

Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY.4.2. — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, UK officials said this variant makes up 6 per cent of all analyzed Covid-19 cases in the country and is "on an increasing trajectory."




