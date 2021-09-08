Coronavirus: UAE reports 833 Covid-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 833 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,127 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The total number of cases recorded in the country so far is 726,05.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | September 8, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 8, 2021
- New cases: 833
- New recoveries: 1,127
- New deaths: 3
- Active cases: 7,741 pic.twitter.com/vAVr7cIgqU
Also read: Spain authorises booster shots for severely immunocompromised people
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa
Authorities in the UAE have announced free Covid-19 PCR tests for vaccinated students and education sector employees.
The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday, September 7, said students, and administrative, academic and technical staff can get the free PCR test every 30 days.
Meanwhile, travellers to the UAE from the GCC can use their country’s official Covid-19 app to validate their vaccination status and PCR test results.
The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that the move aims to facilitate movement between GCC countries.
The app will be used to validate vaccination doses and PCR tests taken outside the UAE.
