Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: UAE reports 833 Covid-19 cases, 1,127 recoveries, 3 deaths

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 8, 2021

The total number of cases recorded in the country so far is 726,05


The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 833 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,127 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The total number of cases recorded in the country so far is 726,05.

Also read: Spain authorises booster shots for severely immunocompromised people

Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa

Authorities in the UAE have announced free Covid-19 PCR tests for vaccinated students and education sector employees.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday, September 7, said students, and administrative, academic and technical staff can get the free PCR test every 30 days.

Meanwhile, travellers to the UAE from the GCC can use their country’s official Covid-19 app to validate their vaccination status and PCR test results.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday that the move aims to facilitate movement between GCC countries.

The app will be used to validate vaccination doses and PCR tests taken outside the UAE.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20200606&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=200609061&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 