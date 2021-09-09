Coronavirus: UAE reports 772 Covid-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries, 4 deaths

The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands at 18,636,711

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 772 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,026 recoveries and 4 deaths.

The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands at 18,636,711.

The UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Mauritania to help curb the spread of the virus and support Mauritania's efforts to accelerate its recovery.

Additionally, the shipment also included 15 metric tonnes of medical supplies. The aircraft is the fifth of its kind to be sent to Mauritania.

Meanwhile, thousands of people marched through the heart of Switzerland’s capital Bern on a Wednesday evening, asking the government to stop imposing vaccines on residents.

Families, professionals, young and old alike have hit the streets asking the government to stop 'the pandemic dictatorship.'

"We are a free people. This march is against dictatorship. No one can use Covid as an excuse to kill our freedom," Sarah Garcia, a Bern resident told Khaleej Times.