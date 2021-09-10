Coronavirus: UAE reports 744 Covid-19 cases, 961 recoveries, 3 deaths

The total number of doses provided in the country up to date stands at 18,710,538

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 744 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 961 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Vietnam has approved the Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the seventh to be endorsed in the country.

The Covid-19 vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates, the government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency said Thursday a coronavirus variant known as “Mu” could be cause for concern, although there is no data yet to show it will overtake the dominant Delta strain.

Mu, which was first identified in Colombia in January and is known scientifically as B.1.621, was classified earlier this month as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization.