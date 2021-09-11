Coronavirus: UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries, 2 deaths

The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands at 77,6 million.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 725 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 945 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands at 77.6 million.

Abu Dhabi was once again been ranked as the safest city in the world for its swift response to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Dubai bagged the fifth spot in a global ranking report released on Thursday.

Consequently, several airlines in the UAE have announced that they would be restarting services to Saudi Arabia over the next few days.

Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad said they would resume services from September 11, while budget airline flydubai will fly to the Kingdom from September 12. Sharjah-based Air Arabia tweeted it would fly daily from September 14.

Emirates Airline posted on its website that there are restrictions on the categories of passengers who can travel.