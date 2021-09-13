Coronavirus: UAE reports 632 Covid-19 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 314,018 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 632 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 705 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 13 are 729,518 while total recoveries stand at 720,653. The death toll now stands at 2,064.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a decreased Covid-19 infection rate of 0.2 per cent of total tests in the Capital.

The emirate has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight against Covid-19, including an intensified vaccination campaign; pro-active screening campaigns; and a comprehensive epidemiological tracing system for positive cases and those in contact.

Cases in the UAE have been dipping to all-time lows since August 1.

Infections had dipped below the 1,000 mark for the first time in eight months on August 24. The downward trajectory has been continuing ever since.

Meanwhile, frontline heroes in the UAE have expressed their gratitude to the leadership for a scholarship programme that ensures their children’s education costs are taken care of.

Called ‘Hayyakum’, the programme covers the cost of tuition, laptops and transportation until the students graduate from high school.