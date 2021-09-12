Coronavirus: UAE reports 620 Covid-19 cases, 785 recoveries, no deaths
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands at 77.9 million.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 620 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 785 recoveries and 0 deaths.
Dr Nazeeya K A, general practitioner at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais, said people should continue following safety protocols while using public transport.
She added that all riders must obey the protocols in place, which include wearing face masks properly, maintaining social distance, sanitising hands and avoiding the use of public transport in case of symptoms such as fever, cold, cough or body pain.
Meanwhile, the UAE has relaxed certain travel rules in order to facilitate the return of residents stranded outside the country.
From September 12 onwards, valid residence visa holders, who have been completely vaccinated with WHO-approved jabs but were stranded in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months, can return to the UAE with a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.
However, UAE residents who are stranded in Bangladesh are in a fix because airports in their country do not have the facilities for the rapid PCR tests, travel agents have said.
