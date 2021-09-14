Coronavirus: UAE reports 617 Covid-19 cases, 714 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 78.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 617 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 714 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 351,718 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on September 14 are 730,135 while total recoveries stand at 721,367. The death toll now stands at 2,066.
Employers in the UAE plan to give their staff an average annual pay rise of four per cent in 2022, amidst signs of strength in the labour market following the turmoil of the global pandemic, according to research by Willis Towers Watson.
The rise is an improvement on the three per cent average increase paid this year.
As many as 316 UAE firms took part in the worldwide study about salary budgets and recruitment by the leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company.
Over in the education sector, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that students who are unable to return to their homes in the UAE can continue opting for distance learning, subject to certain conditions.
Parents must provide the reason for the student being out of the country, supporting evidence and the likely date of return to face-to-face learning
Meanwhile, global airline capacity is expected to increase by less than 15 per cent this year due to travel restrictions, strict lockdowns in some countries, and slow progress on the global vaccination drive, say industry reports and experts.
According to the UK-based global travel data provider OAG, global airlines' capacity is unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels before 2023 at the earliest as aviation market is still struggling to take off with full throttle.
