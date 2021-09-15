Coronavirus: UAE reports 608 Covid-19 cases, 706 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 79.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 608 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 706 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 311,171 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 15 are 730,743 while total recoveries stand at 722,073. The death toll now stands at 2,068.

About 95 per cent of UAE respondents to a survey said they were happy with the government’s efforts to restore normalcy. Back in April 2020, only 25 per cent residents had a sense of safety, the Ministry of Community Development said on Tuesday.

In general, optimism levels are high, it added, with 94 per cent respondents hopeful about the future. This is significantly higher than April 2020’s optimism level of 34 per cent.

Covid patients in the UAE have reported quick recovery after using the world’s newest anti-viral treatment, Sotrovimab.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said its facilities have “effectively supported patients” with the treatment.

Meanwhile, forensic doctors of the Dubai Police who examined two deaths recently found that the Covid-19 virus remains active in a dead body for up to a month.

In one of the two cases, the person had drowned and the body was found to have been floating in the sea for more than 30 days. In the other, the body had been in the mortuary for 17 days.