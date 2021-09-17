Coronavirus: UAE reports 521 Covid-19 cases, 614 recoveries, 2 deaths

More than 79.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 521 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 614 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Visitors will be required to present proof of any vaccine recognised by their national government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket-holders who have not been tested within this period can get themselves tested at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site. Moving forward, a network of testing centres across the city will be available and can be found on the Expo 2020 website. On presentation of any valid Expo 2020 ticket, alongside an Expo 1-Day or Multi-Day Pass, the PCR test will be free of charge.

Meanwhile, a total of 46 food establishments were fined and 60 others issued warnings for violating the precautionary measures put in place to combat Covid-19 pandemic.