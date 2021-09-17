Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 521 Covid-19 cases, 614 recoveries, 2 deaths

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 17, 2021

More than 79.6 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 521 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 614 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Visitors will be required to present proof of any vaccine recognised by their national government or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Non-vaccinated ticket-holders who have not been tested within this period can get themselves tested at the PCR testing facility adjacent to the Expo 2020 site. Moving forward, a network of testing centres across the city will be available and can be found on the Expo 2020 website. On presentation of any valid Expo 2020 ticket, alongside an Expo 1-Day or Multi-Day Pass, the PCR test will be free of charge.

Meanwhile, a total of 46 food establishments were fined and 60 others issued warnings for violating the precautionary measures put in place to combat Covid-19 pandemic.




