Coronavirus: UAE reports 329 Covid-19 cases, 401 recoveries, 3 deaths

NCEMA has announced certain instances and public places where masks are no longer mandatory

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 329 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 401 recoveries and 3 deaths.

As the UAE eases face mask restrictions, residents pledge to keep their guards up and help others stay Covid-safe — even if they’re on the running track, on the beach and inside salons.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday announced certain instances and public places where masks are no longer mandatory. These include: when exercising in public places; when members of the same household are travelling in a private vehicle; at swimming pools and beaches; in closed places when you are alone; at salons and beauty centres; and at medical centres.

Meanwhile, the newest announcement that indicates that the UAE is making a speedy recovery from the pandemic is the eased mask rules in certain public places.

The country managed to keep its head above water during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, and life is gradually returning to normal. Healthcare professionals credit the UAE's visionary leadership, who laid down the effective initiatives, plans and recovery strategy that included massive vaccination drive and mass testing, which, they say, played a pivotal role in achieving normalcy.