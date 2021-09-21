Coronavirus: UAE reports 322 Covid-19 cases, 399 recoveries, 1 death
The UAE has conducted over 80 million Covid tests so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 322 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 399 recoveries and 1 death.
A UAE health official on Monday urged residents to get both the Covid vaccine and a flu shot — but there should be a gap of at least three weeks between jabs.
Though it’s vital to take both vaccines — especially as the flu season sets in — they are completely different in terms of composition, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, executive director of the infection diseases sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.
Even after the UK announced easing of travel rules related to Covid-19, travellers who received their vaccines in the UAE, India and a few other countries will be considered ‘unvaccinated’ in the UK.
The rules announced last week will be effective October 4.
Covid-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000.
“Big pockets of American society — and, worse, their leaders — have thrown this away,” medical historian Dr Howard Markel of the University of Michigan said of the opportunity to vaccinate everyone eligible by now.
The Biden administration is rolling out new international travel policies affecting Americans and non-citizens alike who want to fly into the US. The goal is to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by Covid-19.
The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusing restrictions.
Meanwhile, with Covid curbs and rules being eased across the world, travel and holidays are once again back on the top of UAE residents’ priority lists.
About 86 per cent respondents to a survey of “thousands of UAE travellers” have expressed the desire to travel internationally.
