Coronavirus: UAE reports 318 Covid-19 cases, 380 recoveries, 2 deaths
The UAE ranks first globally among countries with the highest percentage of people who have taken one dose of Covid-19 vaccine
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 318 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 380 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Also read: India reports its lowest active Covid cases in 186 days
Flu or Covid-19? Look out for symptoms and get checked, say doctors
The UAE ranks first globally among countries with the highest percentage of people who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the health sector announced on Tuesday.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said that 91 per cent of the country’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, citing statistics posted by the ‘Our World in Data’ website.
The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday.
A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 per cent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 per cent in the US.
