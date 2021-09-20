Coronavirus: UAE reports 313 Covid-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 277,935 additional tests
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 313 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 409 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 277,935 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on September 20 are 733,003 while total recoveries stand at 724,855. The death toll now stands at 2,077.
>> Abu Dhabi entry rules eased: How a year of border Covid testing helped fight the virus
A 30-day grace period that was granted to residents in Abu Dhabi to get a booster Covid shot expires today.
Authorities had earlier announced that a booster shot was mandatory for Covid-vaccinated residents who received their second dose of the Sinopharm jab more than six months ago.
Authorities in Sharjah updated Covid safety protocols for social gatherings and weddings in the emirate on Sunday.
Attendees of social events held at homes in Sharjah must not exceed 50 people, while those attending events at halls must not exceed 100 people.
Meanwhile, with Covid curbs and rules being eased across the world, travel and holidays are once again back on the top of UAE residents’ priority lists.
About 86 per cent respondents to a survey of “thousands of UAE travellers” have expressed the desire to travel internationally.
