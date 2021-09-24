Coronavirus: UAE reports 303 Covid-19 cases, 373 recoveries, 3 deaths

Almost 82 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country till date

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 303 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 373 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Mask rules in the UAE were eased for the first time on Wednesday, September 22, since they were introduced 18 months ago. Authorities have identified six public places and instances where masks are not mandatory.

These are: When exercising in public places; when members of the same household are travelling in their private vehicles; at beaches and swimming pools; when alone in closed places; at salons or beauty centres; and at medical centres.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the US vaccination drive against Covid-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. However, Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday recommended the synthetic antibody treatment Regeneron for Covid-19, but only in patients with specific health profiles.

Persons with non-severe Covid-19 who are nonetheless at high risk of hospitalisation can take the antibody combo, as should critically ill patients unable to mount an adequate immune response, according to a WHO finding published in BMJ.

Regeneron is only the third treatment for Covid to be recommended by the global health authority, which added it to its “living WHO guideline” on drugs for Covid-19.