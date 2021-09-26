Coronavirus: UAE reports 298 Covid-19 cases, 360 recoveries, 1 death

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country till date is 82 million.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 298 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 360 recoveries and 1 death.

Australia’s Victoria state reported 779 new Covid-19 infections and two deaths on Sunday, off the previous day’s record high as the country’s prime minister presses state leaders to be ready to reopen once they meet vaccination targets.

The daily increase was still the state’s second-highest, after the 847 cases logged on Saturday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since mid-year.

Meanwhile, billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the US moves toward dispensing Covid-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus.

How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be. US health officials late on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older — along with tens of millions of younger people who are at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs.