Coronavirus: UAE reports 286 Covid-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths
The new cases were detected through 261,852 additional tests
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 286 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 350 recoveries and 4 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 261,852 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on September 27 are 735,180 while total recoveries stand at 727,516. The death toll now stands at 2,094.
>> UAE crosses vaccine milestone: 200 doses administered per 100 people
According to a new study, women who receive the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy pass high levels of antibodies to their babies.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, the researchers say, lies in their ability to trigger the production of the right antibodies, blood proteins capable of protecting individuals from infection.
A number of countries are looking to ease restrictions for vaccinated individuals. New Zealand will begin allowing small numbers of vaccinated travellers to isolate at home instead of in state-run quarantine facilities as part of a phased approach to re-opening its borders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Australian authorities too announced plans to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for Covid-19 more freedoms than their unvaccinated neighbours for several weeks.
Meanwhile, Thailand will waive its mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1 to vaccinated arrivals, authorities said.
The move comes as the country tries to boost its immunisation rate and revive its battered tourism sector.
