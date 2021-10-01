Coronavirus: UAE reports 276 Covid-19 cases, 365 recoveries, 3 deaths

The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2 million

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 276 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 365 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Emirates airline has said that travel is currently not possible for passengers heading to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports.

In a fresh travel update on September 30, the Dubai carrier removed Bangladesh and Vietnam from the list of affected countries:

'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.' However, all residents from the above five countries are allowed to travel to Dubai - according to the guidelines issued by Emirates - if they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.

Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that 'human error' caused metal contaminants to get into Moderna Inc Covid-19 vaccine doses, leading to a recall.

Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in Japan, and Moderna said in a new report that a Spanish manufacturer discovered contaminants in some vials in July, but supplies from the same production were allowed to be shipped to Japan.

Japanese authorities in August suspended the use of three batches of Moderna shots containing 1.63 million doses after being notified of the contamination. Moderna conducted an investigation in partnership with Takeda and Spanish manufacturer Rovi, which operates the plant where the contamination occurred.

