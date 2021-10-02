Coronavirus: UAE reports 256 Covid-19 cases, 331 recoveries, no deaths

The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2 million

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 256 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 331 recoveries and no deaths.

The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2 million

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: India announces tests, 10-day quarantine for British travellers

>> Covid-19: Somalia opens nation’s first public oxygen plant

Worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.

More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.

US fatalities from Covid-19 surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation’s capital Washington.

Additionally, Russia on Friday reported a high for coronavirus deaths for a fourth day running as infections continue to surge.

A government tally reported 887 fatalities over the past 24 hours. Over the same period there were 24,522 new cases — the highest total since late July.