Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,289 Covid-19 cases, 2,422 recoveries, 6 deaths

More than 37.3 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,289 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,422 recoveries and 6 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 223,799 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 30 are 459,360, while total recoveries stand at 443,153. The death toll rises to 1,492.

A team of international experts will present on Tuesday details of their findings from a mission to China, which concluded Covid-19 probably passed to humans from a bat via an intermediary animal, all but ruling out a laboratory leak.

Covid-19 has killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide in the 15 months since it emerged, forcing governments around the world to introduce restrictions that have battered the global economy.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium has sent humanitarian aid to more than 250 international destinations, which work out to more than 80 per cent of the total aid coming from the UAE, an official from the health sector said.

“The global cooperation in the fight against the pandemic is of paramount importance and we believe Hope Consortium is a catalyst for greater cooperation between partners worldwide," said Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in his opening address on the second and concluding day of the Hope Consortium’s World Immunisation and Logistics Summit.