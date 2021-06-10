Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,190 Covid-19 cases, 2,132 recoveries, 7 deaths

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 10 are 591,613

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,190 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,132 recoveries and 7 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 240,744 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 10 are 591,613, while total recoveries stand at 570,960. The death toll now stands at 1,717.

ALSO READ:

How often do you need to get a Covid PCR test?

India Covid crisis: Ministry proposes 24/7 vaccination drive

Earlier today, the ministry announced that it has initiated a Sinopharm “immune bridge study” for children aged three to 17 years. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi will implement all applicable medical protocols “in accordance with the highest international standards and practices”.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to conduct a study of the vaccine’s effectiveness for this age group. The study’s preliminary results will be announced once available, and will support the planning process for the safe return to schools.

Meanwhile, the suspension of passenger flights from India to UAE will continue until July 6, India's flag carrier Air India told passengers. Responding to comments from customers on social media, the airline said that travel restrictions will continue until July 6, and urged passengers to closely monitor the carrier's website and social media accounts for further updates.