Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,184 Covid-19 cases, 2,105 recoveries, 5 deaths

More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,184 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,105 recoveries and 5 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 281,043 additional tests.

More than 57.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 29 are 631,160, while total recoveries stand at 609,711. The death toll now stands at 1,807.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Abu Dhabi residents hail new EDE scanners; results in less than 5 seconds

>> Covid-19: UAE holidaymakers set for summer travel as countries lift curbs

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Tuesday informed customers that passenger flights from India to Abu Dhabi have been suspended till July 21.

The decision to extend flight suspension has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

While fully vaccinated individuals in the UAE can travel quarantine-free to some countries, they must adhere to precautionary measures wherever they go, medical experts in the country have said.

With the detection of the Covid Delta variant in nearly 85 countries, doctors said travellers must consider extra precautions, irrespective of what the norms are in the country they plan to visit.

UAE school teachers and principals are looking forward to a near-100 per cent physical attendance when students come back for the new academic year.

For the first time since schools reopened in Dubai, the emirate is now seeing more students in face-to-face classes than those in distance learning, according to data released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Fifty-two per cent of students are engaging in on-site classes and blended learning.