Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,180 Covid-19 cases, 2,321 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,180 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2, 321 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 244,357 additional tests.

Over 38 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 2 are 465,939, while total recoveries stand at 450,111. The death toll rises to 1,502.

The Sharjah Police have formed a special security team to curb the gathering of people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

An official said that police teams would be deployed in residential and industrial areas and restaurants that provide free food for workers during Ramadan.

The police will work with the authorities concerned in providing free Iftar meals for the needy and distressed and ensure that they don’t stand in a queue to prevent the spread of the virus.

India reported 81,466 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from the virus after the United States and Brazil. The number of those dead rose by 469 to 163,396.