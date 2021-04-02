- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,180 Covid-19 cases, 2,321 recoveries, 3 deaths
Over 38 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,180 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2, 321 recoveries and 3 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 244,357 additional tests.
Over 38 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 2 are 465,939, while total recoveries stand at 450,111. The death toll rises to 1,502.
The Sharjah Police have formed a special security team to curb the gathering of people during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
An official said that police teams would be deployed in residential and industrial areas and restaurants that provide free food for workers during Ramadan.
The police will work with the authorities concerned in providing free Iftar meals for the needy and distressed and ensure that they don’t stand in a queue to prevent the spread of the virus.
India reported 81,466 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.
Health ministry data showed the total number of cases surged to 12.3 million, making India the third-most hit country from the virus after the United States and Brazil. The number of those dead rose by 469 to 163,396.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli