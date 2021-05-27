- EVENTS
Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,137 recoveries, 3 deaths
As many as 225,957 new Covid-19 tests were carried out.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,167 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,137 recoveries and 3 deaths.
Two Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm showed more than 70 per cent efficacy against symptomatic cases, according to the first detailed result of a large late-stage study published to the public.
A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 at least two weeks after the second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed on Wednesday.
Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organisation (WHO), showed a 78.1 per cent efficacy, the paper said.
An estimated 200 Chinese visitors will be administered Covid-19 jabs at the Safa Healthcare Centre on Thursday (May 27), the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) officials said.
Chinese nationals are the only UAE non-residents who are eligible to take China’s Sinopharm vaccine in the country.
Visitors started trickling into the Safa Healthcare Centre in the morning to receive the first dose and 17 of them were administered in the first hour itself, the DHA officials said.
