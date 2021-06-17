Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,127 recoveries, 3 deaths
The new cases were detected through 243,844 additional tests.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,167 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,127 recoveries and 3 deaths.
ALSO READ:
>> Sotrovimab: Abu Dhabi first in the world to receive new Covid treatment drug
>> Demand for life insurance among young adults soars after second Covid wave
>> Bahrain approves emergency use for new regn-cov2 medicine
Earlier this week, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) revealed that about 20 per cent of the emirate’s eligible population are yet to take the vaccine. But out of this percentage, many have pre-existing health issues, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, chair of testing and vaccination at the Covid-19 Command and Control Centre, explained to KT. More than 2.3 million people in Dubai have so far been vaccinated, six months after the UAE launched the national vaccination programme, according to the DHA.
Meanwhile, The UAE’s National Vaccination Programme is proving to be a reliable shield against the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the wake of deadly new variants detected around the world.
As per data available on Covid-19 caseloads so far this year and views of the medical experts, the vaccination campaign — which hit the 14 million vaccine doses milestone on Wednesday — has been able to successfully avert a potential crisis situation this month.
#COVID19 #UAE Stats | June 17, 2021— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 17, 2021
- New cases: 2,167
- New recoveries: 2,127
- New deaths: 3
- Active cases: 19,145 pic.twitter.com/cpjeXutpNv
